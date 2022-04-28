Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.55. The stock had a trading volume of 992,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,799,828. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.