Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) will post $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Clean Harbors posted sales of $808.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $4.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

CLH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.78.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

CLH traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.75. 228,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.86 and its 200 day moving average is $102.67. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

