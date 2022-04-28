Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

CWAN traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 249,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,143. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $248,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 433,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,866 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,717 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $79,859,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 342.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $50,483,000. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.