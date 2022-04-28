ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) Short Interest Down 85.2% in April

ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,055,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CLIS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 712,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,977. ClickStream has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

ClickStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clickstream Corporation, a technology company, focuses on developing mobile apps and digital platforms in California. The company offers WinQuik, a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform that enables users to have fun, interact, and compete to win real money and prizes; and HeyPal, a language learning app that focuses on language exchanging between users.

