Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 16.29%.
Shares of Coastal Financial stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.54. 688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.55. Coastal Financial has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $54.41. The company has a market cap of $536.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.22.
Several analysts have issued reports on CCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coastal Financial has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.
Coastal Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.
