Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 16.29%.

Shares of Coastal Financial stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.54. 688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.55. Coastal Financial has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $54.41. The company has a market cap of $536.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coastal Financial has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,105,000 after purchasing an additional 130,940 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 14,529.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,162,000 after purchasing an additional 60,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.