Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.35 Per Share

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.3528 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has a payout ratio of 71.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.2%.

NYSE KOF opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,236,000 after purchasing an additional 181,909 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

