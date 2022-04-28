Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the March 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CCHGY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.95. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $39.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCHGY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($31.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.22) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,800 ($22.94) to GBX 1,900 ($24.22) in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,335.23.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

