Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Lowered by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,599 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $32,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $518,716,000 after buying an additional 4,446,306 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 283.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $391,837,000 after buying an additional 3,901,210 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $837,952,000 after buying an additional 2,789,442 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,182,382,000 after buying an additional 2,694,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,047,171,000 after buying an additional 2,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $82.84. 3,257,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,088. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

