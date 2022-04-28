Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Price Up 13.1%

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) shares rose 13.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 94,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 48,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$91.76 million and a P/E ratio of 11.84.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$150.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$150.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

