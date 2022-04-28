Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Commercial Metals makes up 1.2% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 38,168 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 13,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $631,019.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,203 shares in the company, valued at $24,168,631.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 38,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,106 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CMC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.70. 910,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,353. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $46.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

CMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.