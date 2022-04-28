Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

NYSE:CBU traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $66.41. 266,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.66. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $82.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

In other Community Bank System news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $67,295.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,369,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

