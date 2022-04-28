Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 1.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Community Health Systems updated its FY22 guidance to $0.75-1.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CYH traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.48. 3,944,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,321,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,167,000 after buying an additional 707,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,743,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 146,111 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 61,022 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

