Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.6-13.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion.

CYH stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.92. 1,479,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,321,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,167,000 after acquiring an additional 707,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $3,743,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 146,111 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,593,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 61,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

