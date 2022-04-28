Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “N/A” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €161.56 ($173.72).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of ML traded up €4.15 ($4.46) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €118.70 ($127.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of €106.95 ($115.00) and a 12-month high of €130.85 ($140.70). The company’s 50 day moving average is €120.51 and its 200 day moving average is €134.07.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

