Comparing HH&L Acquisition (HHLA) & Its Rivals

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) is one of 682 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare HH&L Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations for HH&L Acquisition and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HH&L Acquisition
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|HH&L Acquisition Competitors
|175
|680
|959
|20
|2.45
Profitability
This table compares HH&L Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HH&L Acquisition
|N/A
|1.45%
|0.32%
|HH&L Acquisition Competitors
|49.62%
|-28.80%
|2.69%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares HH&L Acquisition and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HH&L Acquisition
|N/A
|$1.32 million
|-17.26
|HH&L Acquisition Competitors
|$1.23 billion
|$71.90 million
|-18.84
HH&L Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than HH&L Acquisition. HH&L Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
53.1% of HH&L Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
HH&L Acquisition peers beat HH&L Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
HH&L Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
HH&L Acquisition Co. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
