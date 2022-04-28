Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.56

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.56 and last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 9960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on CODI. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.31%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after buying an additional 83,084 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

