Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Jane Fogarty Purchases 258 Shares

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $154.72 per share, for a total transaction of $39,917.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,646.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CNXC stock traded up $8.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.55. 354,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,075. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $141.38 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.01.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Concentrix by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,915,000 after acquiring an additional 618,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Concentrix by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,990,000 after purchasing an additional 80,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 104.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 989,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,131,000 after buying an additional 506,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,904,000 after buying an additional 75,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

