Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $94.73 on Monday. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $99.22. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.78.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 82.08%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 26,089 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 9.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,120,000 after acquiring an additional 50,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 159.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.