Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 115.38%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

CSTM stock opened at $16.57 on Thursday. Constellium has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,354,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,358,000 after acquiring an additional 238,294 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after acquiring an additional 72,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after acquiring an additional 71,381 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 418,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

