Contrasting California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) & Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR – Get Rating) and Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

California Beach Restaurants has a beta of 8.14, suggesting that its share price is 714% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chuy’s has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and Chuy’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chuy’s $396.47 million 1.19 $30.18 million $1.50 16.67

Chuy’s has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Chuy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Chuy’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and Chuy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A Chuy’s 7.61% 14.62% 7.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for California Beach Restaurants and Chuy’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Chuy’s 0 1 3 0 2.75

Chuy’s has a consensus price target of $36.40, indicating a potential upside of 45.60%. Given Chuy’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chuy’s is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Summary

Chuy’s beats California Beach Restaurants on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Beach Restaurants (Get Rating)

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

About Chuy’s (Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

