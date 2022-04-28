Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $367.81

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $367.81 and last traded at $368.35, with a volume of 4300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $377.38.

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $405.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 36,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,154 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

