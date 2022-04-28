Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 13.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,242,000 after acquiring an additional 68,539 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Copart by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.03. 17,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.67 and its 200 day moving average is $135.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $106.37 and a one year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

