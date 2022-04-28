Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Announces Earnings Results

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Core Laboratories stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.24. The company had a trading volume of 34,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 472,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $8,194,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,362,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,645,000 after purchasing an additional 220,983 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 110,894 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $2,148,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

CLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.50 to $21.30 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

About Core Laboratories (Get Rating)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

