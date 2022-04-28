Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Announces Earnings Results

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.
Core Laboratories stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.24. The company had a trading volume of 34,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.
CLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.50 to $21.30 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $32.06.
About Core Laboratories (Get Rating)
Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core Laboratories (CLB)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.