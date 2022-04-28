Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,347,000 after purchasing an additional 252,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,847,000 after purchasing an additional 88,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $329,566,000 after purchasing an additional 90,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,111,000 after purchasing an additional 172,484 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corning by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,901,000 after purchasing an additional 622,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,340 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.89. 45,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,337. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

