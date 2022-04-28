Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70-3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.Corning also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82. Corning has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.27.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,039 shares of company stock worth $1,090,340. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

