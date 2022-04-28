Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $6.36

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.36, but opened at $6.17. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 211 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 16.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Corporación América Airports by 22.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Corporación América Airports by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 404,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Corporación América Airports by 13.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile (NYSE:CAAP)

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.