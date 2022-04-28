Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $6.36

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.36, but opened at $6.17. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 211 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81.
Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 16.99%.
Corporación América Airports Company Profile (NYSE:CAAP)
CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
