Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Corteva by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Corteva by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Vertical Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

CTVA stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,602,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,558. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.