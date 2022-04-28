CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $34,378,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in CoStar Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,348,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.50. 88,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,850. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.16.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

