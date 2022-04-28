CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-$1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.03 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.99. 45,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,850. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 85.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,079,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 692,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,768,000 after buying an additional 283,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 698,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,210,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

