CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $529 million-$534 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $529.86 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.11.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.31. 26,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,850. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average of $73.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.19 and a beta of 0.91.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,079,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CoStar Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in CoStar Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.