Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.43.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $6.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $560.81. The company had a trading volume of 81,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,866. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $368.18 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $248.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.39.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

