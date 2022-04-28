Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Raymond James

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CTRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a positive rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.17. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business’s revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $1,811,642.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $926,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,385 shares of company stock worth $3,825,792. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

