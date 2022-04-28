Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.26. 8,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVLG. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

