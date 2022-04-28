Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.16

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 109844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Covestro from €64.00 ($68.82) to €62.00 ($66.67) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Covestro from €74.00 ($79.57) to €72.00 ($77.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covestro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.3605 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

