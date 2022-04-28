Cowen Lowers HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $241.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $260.64.

HCA stock opened at $212.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.38 and its 200 day moving average is $248.23. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $197.55 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,588,000 after buying an additional 313,091 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after buying an additional 1,365,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $596,396,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,292,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

