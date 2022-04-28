Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 1.89% of Research Solutions worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Research Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Research Solutions by 1,049.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 37,829 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its stake in Research Solutions by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 24,530 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 49,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Research Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ RSSS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 million, a PE ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 0.46. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 million. Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Research Solutions (Get Rating)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.