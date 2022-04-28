Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Increases Stake in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 0.76% of GSI Technology worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 186.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GSI Technology by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in GSI Technology by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GSI Technology by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 38,413 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in GSI Technology by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,213. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $89.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61.

GSI Technology ( NASDAQ:GSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

GSI Technology Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

