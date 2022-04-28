Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Sells 27,100 Shares of Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the period. Nephros accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 6.19% of Nephros worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nephros by 186.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPH traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. 9,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,900. The company has a market cap of $40.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70. Nephros, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Nephros ( NASDAQ:NEPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 37.74%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

