Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Sells 6,600 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Franchise Group makes up approximately 6.5% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 0.90% of Franchise Group worth $18,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Franchise Group by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Franchise Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $37.92. 166,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,622. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. Franchise Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 2,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

