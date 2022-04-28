Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073,488. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $481.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

