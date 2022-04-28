Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €142.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €142.00 ($152.69) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAP. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on SAP in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($165.59) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €136.14 ($146.39).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €94.93 ($102.08) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €99.94 and its 200-day moving average is €113.21. SAP has a 1-year low of €94.48 ($101.59) and a 1-year high of €129.74 ($139.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79. The firm has a market cap of $111.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.31.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

