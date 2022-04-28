Credit Suisse Group Boosts Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $714.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $673.00 to $714.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $853.47.

Equinix stock opened at $717.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $726.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $759.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.59, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $662.26 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.83%.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.17, for a total transaction of $550,726.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

