Credit Suisse Group Cuts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $260.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $296.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $260.64.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $212.23 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $197.55 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.23. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 144,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,092,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 91,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

