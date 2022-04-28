Credit Suisse Group Trims Square (NYSE:SQ) Target Price to $180.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.54.

SQ opened at $99.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.35 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.17 and a 200 day moving average of $159.63. Square has a fifty-two week low of $82.72 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,221,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,542. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Square by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $452,024,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Square by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,552,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Square by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,083,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,751,000 after buying an additional 42,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

