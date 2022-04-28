Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

NYSE:CEQP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.70. 4,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,976. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.85. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 3.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -119.05%.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

