Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS.
Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently -119.05%.
CEQP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.
Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile
Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.
