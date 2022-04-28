Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently -119.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,862,000 after buying an additional 279,909 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 107,077 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

