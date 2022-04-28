CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.12% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.43.
NASDAQ CRSP opened at $51.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 2.02. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.
About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
