CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.19

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.19 and last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 38006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRSP. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average is $71.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 2.02.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 29.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $289,982,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

