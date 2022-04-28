Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Stock analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CROX. B. Riley dropped their target price on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.82. 1,548,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,383. Crocs has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.05.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ronald Frasch bought 3,250 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,315.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beth J. Kaplan bought 1,430 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.63 per share, with a total value of $99,570.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Crocs by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Crocs by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in Crocs by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 25,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.