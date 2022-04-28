CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.14. 39,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,486. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.19.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.68.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,514,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

